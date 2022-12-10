CORAL GABLES, Fla., (AP)Jordan Miller and Isaiah Wong combined to score 47 points and Miami held off North Carolina State to take an 80-73 victory on Saturday afternoon.

The Hurricanes (10-1, 2-0 ACC) have won six straight games after dropping an 88-70 decision to Maryland.

NC State took a 43-34 lead at the break, but Miami came out of intermission firing. Nijel Pack hit a 3-pointer 11 seconds into the second half and Wong did the same 30 seconds later to cut the deficit to three, 43-40, but the Wolf Pack answered with a 5-0 run of their own capped by a Terquavion Smith jumper. After Jarkel Joiner hit two free throws with 14:52 left the NC State lead was back to double digits, 52-42, and Joiner added a 3-pointer seconds later to make it 55-43.

Wong hit a jumper and followed it with a 3, Harlond Beverly hit a 3 and Miller scored at the basket to get Miami within 55-53 before Joiner knocked down a 3 to stop the run. Miami finally pulled even with 5:22 left when Beverley dunked. Miller followed with a 3-pointer at the 3:40 mark to give Miami a 70-67 lead.

D.J. Burns pulled the Wolf Pack within two, 74-72 with 1:30 left, but the Hurricanes closed with a 6-1 run.

Miller was 8 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 5 from distance and 7 of 8 from the line, to lead Miami with 25 points, adding five boards and three assists. Wong added 22 points with eight assists. Norchard Omier contributed 11 points and 11 boards.

Joiner finished with 26 points to lead NC State (8-3, 0-2). Smith scored 19 points and Burnes added 16 points and eight rebounds. The Wolf Pack bench scored just two points.

