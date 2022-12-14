Quarterback John Matocha, who has led Colorado School of Mines to the Division II championship game, leads The Associated Press D-II All-America team released Wednesday.

Matocha has passed for 4,558 yards and 50 touchdowns with only six interceptions for the Orediggers (13-2), who face Ferris State (13-1) in the title game Saturday. Matocha is one of nine finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy, which goes to the best player in Division II and will be handed out Friday.

Ferris State defensive end Caleb Murphy, the only Harlon Hill finalist on defense, was selected to the first team.

Shepherd had three players selected to the first team, including running back Ronnie Brown, offensive lineman Joey Fisher and tight end Brian Walker. Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent, last year’s Harlon Hill winner, was selected to the second team.

The Division II All-America team, which is sponsored by Regions Bank, was selected in conjunction with COSIDA.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback – John Matocha, senior, Colorado School of Mines

Running backs – Mario Anderson, sophomore, Newberry; Ronnie Brown, junior, Shepherd.

Linemen – Matt Armendariz, Senior, Colorado School of Mines; Quinton Barrow, senior, Grand Valley State; Joey Fisher, senior, Shepherd; Nicolas Meslop, graduate, Delta State; Dalton Simpler, senior, West Florida.

Tight end – Brian Walker, senior, Shepherd.

Wide receivers – Brendan Beaulieu, senior, Bemidji State; Jarod Bowie, junior, Concord; Marquis Gray, junior, Southeastern Oklahoma State.

All-purpose players – David Durden, senior, West Florida.

Kicker – Nick Herber, sophomore, Delta State

Defense

Linemen – D.J. Adediwura, senior, Slippery Rock; Elijah Green, senior, Northwest Missouri State; Zollie Kaplan, senior, Bemidji State; Caleb Murphy, senior, Ferris State.

Linebackers – Michael Anderson, graduate; West Alabama; Grant Bruner, senior, Washburn; Davon Gilmore, sophomore; Wingate.

Defensive backs – Daniel Bone, sophomore, Colorado State Pueblo; Nyzier Fourqurean, sophomore; Grand Valley State; Tre Morrison, junior, Wingate; Andrew Pitts, redshirt freshman, Angelo State; Darius Swanson, senior, Nebraska-Kearney.

Punter – Ethan Evans, senior, Wingate.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback – Tyson Bagent, senior, Shepherd

Running backs – Jada Byers, sophomore, Virginia Union; TJ Cole, senior, Ouachita Baptist.

Linemen – Ty Cobb, junior, Bemidji State; Jake Long, redshirt freshman, Angelo State; Adam Seiler, senior, Ferris State; Peyton Stafford, senior, Ouachita Baptist; Evan Surgeon, graduate, Wingate.

Tight end – Devon Garrison, junior, Pittsburg State.

Wide receivers – Duane Brown, senior, Indiana (Pa.); Xavier Malone, senior, Henderson State; Max McLeod., junior, Colorado School of Mines.

All-purpose players – Gage Porter, senior, Southern Nazarene.

Kicker – Cameron Shirkey, junior, Notre Dame (Ohio).

Defense

Linemen – DJ Horne, senior, Wingate; Ian Marshall, graduate, Northern State; Joshua Pryor, senior, Bowie State; Kyle Smith, graduate, Shepherd.

Linebackers – Daron Allman, junior, Angelo State; Abe Swanson, junior, Grand Valley State; Jackson Taylor, junior, West Chester.

Defensive backs – Kijana Caldwell, graduate, Findlay; Robert Carter, senior, West Georgia; Wendell McClain, redshirt freshman, Notre Dame (Ohio); Mason Pierce, senior, Colorado School of Mines; Joey Sinclair, senior, Western Oregon.

Punter – Myles Prosser, graduate, North Greenville.

—

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2