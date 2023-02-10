LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP)Ajay Mitchell and Andre Kelly posted double-doubles to help UC Santa Barbara hold off Long Beach State 75-72 on Thursday night.

Mitchell finished with 17 points and 10 assists for the Gauchos (19-4, 10-2 Big West Conference).Kelly added 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 10 rebounds. Josh Pierre-Louis pitched in with 13 points and eight boards.

The Beach (14-11, 8-5), who saw a six-game win streak end, were led by Aboubacar Traore with 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Lassina Traore added 16 points and nine rebounds. Jadon Jones finished with 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UC Santa Barbara hosts UC Davis, while Long Beach State visits Cal State Bakersfield.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.