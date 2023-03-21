COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP)Rick Pitino is back in the Big East Conference.

St. John’s hired the Hall of Fame coach to boost a storied program that’s been mired in mediocrity for much of this century. The school announced that Pitino will be introduced during a news conference Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Following a successful run at nearby mid-major Iona, the 70-year-old Pitino was plucked away to replace Mike Anderson, who was fired after four seasons in charge of the Red Storm without making the NCAA Tournament.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Ed Cooley is the new men’s basketball coach at Georgetown, hired away from Big East rival Providence in the hopes of rebuilding a once-proud program that dropped to new lows under former star player Patrick Ewing.

Georgetown announced the move, after Providence issued a news release saying that Cooley had resigned.

He leaves the Friars with a 242-153 record after 12 years and seven March Madness appearances with a total of three wins in the tournament; the highlight was a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2022.

His team went 21-12 this season, closing with four consecutive losses, including in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament against Connecticut and the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Kentucky.

PRO FOOTBALL

Cam Newton wants another shot.

The 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player announced in a spirted social media post that he’ll be throwing for pro scouts at Auburn’s Pro Day on Tuesday, hoping to rejoin the league. Newton, a free agent, led the Tigers to a national championship in 2011 and was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft later that year by the Carolina Panthers.

He spent 11 years in the league, the first nine with the Panthers. Newton turns 34 in May.

Newton hasn’t played in the NFL since 2021 when he rejoined the Panthers midseason for a second stint, a move he later admitted wasn’t the best decision of his career. He was 0-5 as a starter with Carolina in his return and was benched for the final two games of the season by former coach Matt Rhule.

Newton has a 75-68-1 record as a starting NFL quarterback and has run for more touchdowns than any quarterback in league history. He’s thrown for more than 32,000 yards and 194 touchdowns during his career.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Magic Johnson has joined Josh Harris’ bid to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the bid are not being publicized.

Johnson, a basketball Hall of Famer who has become a prominent executive, is already involved in sports ownership with stakes in Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles F.C. and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. He was also part of Harris’ unsuccessful bid to buy the Denver Broncos, who were instead sold to a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton for a record $4.65 billion.

– By Stephen Whyno

CLEVELAND (AP) – Joshua Dobbs is back with the Browns as a backup.

The free agent quarterback, who spent most of last season with Cleveland, agreed to a one-year contract and will be the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind Deshaun Watson next season.

PRO BASKETBALL

Ja Morant’s eight-game NBA suspension is over, and the two-time All-Star has rejoined the Memphis Grizzlies.

The dynamic guard was on the bench for Monday night’s game against Dallas, though it’s unclear exactly when he’ll play, with the earliest being Wednesday. The Grizzlies announced Sunday that Morant would not play against the Mavericks because of a “Return to Competition Reconditioning.”

He arrived courtside just before tip-off and received a hearty ovation from the Memphis crowd. He then slapped hands with some of his teammates and was part of the line greeting starters as they prepared to begin the game.

The Grizzlies host Houston on Wednesday.

TENNIS

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) – Carlos Alcaraz returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings, replacing Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in 18 years.

Alcaraz rose one spot, swapping places with Djokovic, a day after ending Daniil Medvedev’s 19-match winning streak by beating him in straight sets in the final at Indian Wells, California. Alcaraz, a 19-year-old from Spain who first ascended to No. 1 by winning the U.S. Open in September, didn’t drop a set in the hard-court tournament.

Djokovic has spent more weeks at No. 1 than any man or woman in tennis history. He did not play in Indian Wells because he is not allowed to enter the United States as a foreign citizen who is not vaccinated against COVID-19. He also will miss the Miami Open that begins this week; Alcaraz is the defending champion there.

Nadal has been sidelined since January by an injured hip flexor and he slipped four spots to No. 13, ending a stay in the top 10 that began in April 2005. It is the longest such run in the ATP; Jimmy Connors is next on the list with about 15 years.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska opened spring practice with running back Anthony Grant suspended indefinitely to work on academics and other issues, first-year coach Matt Rhule announced.

Grant led the team in rushing with 915 yards and six touchdowns last season. He also caught 18 passes for 104 yards.

Rhule said kick returner and reserve receiver Tommi Hill also is suspended. He did not specify a reason.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

NEW YORK (AP) – St. Francis College, one of the smallest NCAA Division I schools, announced that its board of trustees has approved a plan to eliminate its athletic program at the end of the spring semester.

St. Francis sponsors 21 NCAA teams, including men’s and women’s basketball, and has been a member of the Northeast Conference for more than four decades.

The move comes as part of a larger restructuring of the private Catholic school located in Brooklyn. Enrollment at the school is about 2,300 undergraduate students.