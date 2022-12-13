COLLEGE BASKETBALL

AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Texas coach Chris Beard was arrested on a felony family violence charge after a woman told police he strangled and bit her.

The school suspended Beard without pay ”until further notice,” and assistant Rodney Terry directed the seventh-ranked Longhorns to an 87-81 overtime win over Rice hours later.

Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at the Travis County jail at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded. The charge is a third-degree felony in Texas, with a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison.

According to the arrest affidavit first reported by the Austin American-Statesman, the woman told police she is Beard’s fiance and they have been in a relationship for six years.

Beard coached Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA championship game and was hired away by Texas with expectations that he would elevate his alma mater to the same level.

PRO FOOTBALL

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a knee injury on the third play of his team’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots.

The fourth-year quarterback did not return to the game.

Murray is a two-time Pro Bowl selection who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Oklahoma. The 25-year-old signed a $230.5 million contract during the offseason that could keep him with the franchise until 2028.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent receiver T.Y. Hilton.

Hilton’s 10-year run with the Indianapolis Colts ended following the 2021 season. The 33-year-old played 10 games for the Colts last year after starting on injured reserve because of a neck injury that required surgery.

Hilton is a four-time Pro Bowler with career highs of 91 catches of 1,448 yards with the Colts in 2016. He had four other 1,000-yard seasons and has 9,691 career yards with 53 touchdowns in 143 games.

PRO BASKETBALL

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The top pick in the 2021 NBA draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly.

Cunningham hasn’t played since Nov. 9 while dealing with the shin issue, which has been treated as a stress fracture.

Cunningham was an All-Rookie team pick last season after averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He improved in all three categories this season, with averages of 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists through 12 games.

Detroit is 7-22, the worst record in the NBA.

– By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds.

BASEBALL

The Toronto Blue Jays strengthened their rotation, agreeing to a $63 million, three-year deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the move to the AP on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical.

The 33-year-old Bassitt went 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA in 30 starts for the New York Mets last season. He set career highs for wins, starts, innings (181 2/3) and strikeouts (167).

– By Baseball Writer Jay Cohen.

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics as part of a three-team trade that also sent All-Star catcher William Contreras to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Oakland acquired catcher Manny Pina and pitching prospects Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok and Royber Salinas from Atlanta and outfield prospect Esteury Ruiz from Milwaukee. The Brewers also acquired right-handed pitchers Joel Payamps and Justin Yeager.

Murphy, 28, led American League catchers in hits (114), doubles (28) and extra-base hits (46) this past season while batting .250 with 18 homers, 66 RBIs and a .759 OPS in 148 games. He won a Gold Glove in 2021.

Contreras, who turns 25 on Dec. 24, made the NL All-Star team as a designated hitter in 2022. He batted .278 with 20 homers, 45 RBIs and an .860 OPS while making 57 starts at catcher, 31 at designated hitter and one in left field.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins made their first significant move of the offseason by adding Christian Vazquez, agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract with the veteran catcher.

Two people with knowledge of the contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending the completion of a physical exam.

Vazquez played for Boston and Houston this season, hitting .274 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 119 games. The native of Puerto Rico was traded to the Astros on Aug. 1.

The 32-year-old Vazquez appeared in six postseason games, batting .235 with three RBIs while helping Houston win the World Series. He was the catcher in Game 4 when the Astros combined to pitch a no-hitter against the Phillies.

– By Dave Campbell.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Josh Bell signed his two-year, $33 million contract with the Cleveland Guardians, giving the AL Central champions a desperately needed power hitter to plug into the middle of their pesky lineup.

The deal includes a player opt out after next season.

Cleveland was in the market for a big bat after hitting just 127 homers last season, second-fewest in the majors. The switch-hitting Bell belted 37 homers in 2019 for Pittsburgh and has 130 over seven seasons.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Free agent left-hander Sean Manaea has reached agreement on a $25 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hadn’t been finalized or announced by the club.

The 30-year-old Manaea, who spent his first six seasons with Oakland, went 8-9 with a 4.96 ERA over 30 appearances with 28 starts and 158 innings in his lone campaign with the San Diego Padres this year.

By Baseball Writer Janie McCauley.

HOCKEY

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury.

The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn’t physically play.

Eichel has missed three of the past four games. He leads Vegas with 13 goals and 29 points.

SOCCER

CARY, N.C. (AP) – Syracuse goalkeeper Russell Shealy stopped two shots in an eight-round shootout and Amferny Sinclair scored the game-winner as No. 3 seed Syracuse beat 13th-seeded Indiana 7-6 in a shootout to win the NCAA College Cup championship for the first time in program history.

It was the longest penalty shootout in the history of the College Cup.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Gyasi Zardes and Major League Soccer’s Austin team agreed to a three-year contract with an option for 2026.

The 31-year-old forward has 97 goals in 267 regular-season games for the LA Galaxy, Columbus and Colorado, including nine in 26 games after the Rapids acquired him from the Crew in April.

TENNIS

Iga Swiatek was honored as WTA Player of the Year for the first time after rising to No. 1 in the rankings in April and remaining there for the rest of the season thanks in part to two Grand Slam titles.

Swiatek, a 21-year-old from Poland who was the WTA Newcomer of the Year in 2020, led the tour with 67 match wins and eight titles. That included a run of six trophies in a row during a 37-match winning streak that lasted from February to July and was the longest undefeated stretch in women’s tennis in a quarter of a century.

The WTA Coach of the Year award went to David Witt. He works with Jessica Pegula, a 28-year-old American who rose to a career-best No. 3 in the rankings during 2022 and was a quarterfinalist at three Grand Slam tournaments.