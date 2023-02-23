BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Jubrile Belo scored 17 points as Montana State beat Sacramento State 60-56 on Thursday night.

Belo also contributed eight rebounds, three steals, and four blocks for the Bobcats (20-9, 13-3 Big Sky Conference). RaeQuan Battle scored 16 points while going 5 of 12 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Great Osobor shot 4 of 6 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Callum McRae led the way for the Hornets (13-16, 6-10) with 14 points. Gianni Hunt added 11 points for Sacramento State. In addition, Austin Patterson finished with nine points.

