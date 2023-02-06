LORMAN, Miss. (AP)Keondre Montgomery finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to power Alcorn State to an 81-70 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Monday night.

Montgomery, a sophomore, sank 6 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers in picking up his first double-double for the Braves (12-11, 9-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dekedran Thorn sank four 3-pointers and scored 16. Dontrell McQuarter had 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks off the bench.

Terry Collins made five 3-pointers and scored 25 to lead the Delta Devils (3-22, 2-9). He added seven rebounds. Tyronn Mosley totaled 18 points and five assists. Michael Barber scored 10.

Alcorn State travels to play Bethune-Cookman on Saturday. MVSU returns home to play Alabama A&M on Saturday.

