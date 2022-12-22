NEW YORK (AP)Khalid Moore scored 20 points, including seven in the overtime, and Fordham knocked off VMI 80-77 on Thursday.

Moore also contributed 10 rebounds for the Rams (12-1). Romad Dean scored 11 points, shooting 4 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Kyle Rose was 3 of 11 shooting (2 for 10 from distance) to finish with 10 points, while adding seven assists and four steals. The Rams picked up their 11th straight victory.

Rickey Bradley, Jr. led the way for the Keydets (5-8) with 23 points and eight rebounds. VMI also got 21 points and nine rebounds from Asher Woods. Sean Conway also put up 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

