PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP)Isaiah Moore had 20 points and South Alabama beat Appalachian State 68-61 on Thursday in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Moore added five rebounds and seven assists for the Jaguars (17-15). Owen White scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 (3 for 5 from distance). Kevin Samuel finished 6 of 8 from the floor to finish with 12 points. The Jaguars picked up their sixth straight victory.

The Mountaineers (16-16) were led in scoring by Terence Harcum, who finished with 17 points. CJ Huntley added 13 points for Appalachian State. In addition, Donovan Gregory finished with 12 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.