INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Jalen Moore scored 27 points, including a 3-pointer with four seconds left in regulation, and nine in overtime as Oakland beat IUPUI 83-77 on Thursday night.

Moore had seven assists and four steals for the Golden Grizzlies (8-12, 6-3 Horizon League). Trey Townsend scored 26 points while shooting 9 of 17 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line, and added 15 rebounds. Keaton Hervey recorded 15 points and shot 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

Vincent Brady II finished with 23 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Jaguars (3-17, 0-9). IUPUI also got 22 points and seven assists from Jlynn Counter. In addition, John Egbuta had 13 points. The loss was the Jaguars’ seventh in a row.

NEXT UP

Both teams play Detroit Mercy next, Oakland on Monday on the road and IUPUI at home on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.