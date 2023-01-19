INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Jalen Moore scored 27 points, including a 3-pointer with four seconds left in regulation, and nine in overtime as Oakland beat IUPUI 83-77 on Thursday night.

Moore had seven assists and four steals for the Golden Grizzlies (8-12, 6-3 Horizon League). Trey Townsend scored 26 points while shooting 9 of 17 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line, and added 15 rebounds. Keaton Hervey recorded 15 points and shot 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

Vincent Brady II finished with 23 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Jaguars (3-17, 0-9). IUPUI also got 22 points and seven assists from Jlynn Counter. In addition, John Egbuta had 13 points. The loss was the Jaguars’ seventh in a row.

NEXT UP

Both teams play Detroit Mercy next, Oakland on Monday on the road and IUPUI at home on Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.