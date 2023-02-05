SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Omari Moore scored 29 points as San Jose State beat Wyoming 84-64 on Saturday night.

Moore added six rebounds and six assists for the Spartans (14-9, 5-5 Mountain West Conference). Sage Tolbert scored 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds and three steals. Alvaro Cardenas Torre was 5-of-9 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Hunter Maldonado finished with 34 points for the Cowboys (7-15, 2-8). Wyoming also got 12 points from Jeremiah Oden. Xavier Dusell also had six points.

San Jose State took the lead with 11:07 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 39-28 at halftime, with Moore racking up 14 points. San Jose State pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a five-point lead to 12 points. They outscored Wyoming by nine points in the final half, as Moore led the way with a team-high 15 second-half points.

NEXT UP

San Jose State plays Tuesday against Fresno State on the road, and Wyoming hosts UNLV on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.