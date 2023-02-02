MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)Mark Freeman scored 18 points to help Morehead State defeat Tennessee Tech 64-45 on Thursday night.

Freeman also added five rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (15-9, 8-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Jake Wolfe scored 13 points, going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Alex Gross shot 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding five rebounds and four blocks.

Jaylen Sebree led the Golden Eagles (10-14, 6-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Brett Thompson added eight points for Tennessee Tech. Tyrone Perry also had six points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.