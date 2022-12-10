RICHMOND, Ky. (AP)Michael Moreno’s 35 points led Eastern Kentucky over Boyce 140-79 on Saturday night.

Moreno poured in 11 3-pointers (on 22 attempts) for the Colonels (5-5). Leland Walker scored 21 points and added eight assists and three steals. Isaiah Cozart recorded 13 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field.

Brody Madeira finished with 18 points and five assists for the Bulldogs (0-2). Tyler Nauert added 15 points for Boyce. Davent’e Stone also recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.