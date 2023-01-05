FARGO, N.D. (AP)Andrew Morgan had 24 points and North Dakota State beat South Dakota State 65-59 on Thursday night.

Morgan also contributed 13 rebounds for the Bison (5-11). Grant Nelson scored 17 points while going 7 of 16 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 2 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Boden Skunberg recorded 10 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field.

Zeke Mayo led the Jackrabbits (7-9) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, seven assists and two steals. Matt Dentlinger added 12 points and six rebounds for South Dakota State. Matthew Mors also put up 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.