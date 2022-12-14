VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Essam Mostafa scored 25 points as Coastal Carolina beat South Dakota 87-86 on Wednesday night.

Mostafa also added 11 rebounds for the Chanticleers (6-4). Jomaru Brown was 5 of 15 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 8 for 8 from the line to add 19 points. Linton Brown was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

A.J. Plitzuweit led the way for the Coyotes (5-7) with 19 points and five assists. Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 18 points for South Dakota. Tasos Kamateros also put up 17 points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.