LAWRENCEVILLE, N,J. (AP)Dwight Murray Jr. had 15 points in Rider’s 82-61 win against Saint Peter’s on Friday night.

Murray also had five rebounds and six assists for the Broncs (12-9, 9-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Mervin James scored 11 points while going 3 of 9 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Adetokunbo Bakare recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. The Broncs picked up their sixth straight win.

Isiah Dasher led the Peacocks (9-13, 4-9) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and six rebounds. Saint Peter’s also got 11 points from Kyle Cardaci. Jaylen Murray also had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Rider next plays Sunday against Manhattan on the road, and Saint Peter’s will host Marist on Friday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.