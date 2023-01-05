IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Kris Murray had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Iowa rallied from a 21-point, first-half deficit to beat No. 15 Indiana 91-89 on Thursday night.

The Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak with a second-half comeback capped by Murray’s plays on both ends of the court in the final seconds.

Iowa was leading 87-86 when Murray blocked Jalen Hood-Schifino’s layup attempt with 10 seconds to play. Murray, who had 21 points in the second half, made two free throws after being fouled on the rebound, and dribbled out the clock after Indiana’s Trey Galloway intentionally missed the second of two free throws with three seconds left.

”It was big, just being able to complete this comeback,” Murray said. ”Obviously, we don’t want to spot them that many points early on, but I think this gives us a lot of confidence.”

Every Iowa starter scored in double figures. Filip Rebraca had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Connor McCaffery scored 16 points.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, back in Indiana’s lineup after missing two games with a back injury, scored 30 points. Hood-Schifino had 21.

Jackson-Davis played 38 minutes, making 11 of 20 shots.

”He played a great game,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. ”We tried to get him a blow in the second half, but he didn’t want to come out. He was wanting to do everything he could. I get it.”

Indiana (10-4, 1-2) hadn’t played since a 69-55 win over Kennesaw State on Dec. 23, but showed no effects of the long layoff, opening the game with a 23-4 run in the first 51/2 minutes. The Hoosiers made 11 of their first 13 shots, leading 28-7 with 13:32 left in the half before Iowa came back to cut it to 50-40 at halftime.

”We just didn’t play like we did in the first half,” Woodson said. ”Our defense just went the other way. And Murray had his way.”

WOODSON ANGRY

Woodson was angry after the game when asked about an incident with 53 seconds left in the game after Rebraca fouled out.

Players and coaches from both benches exchanged words, and at one point Iowa coach Fran McCaffery crossed midcourt toward the Indiana bench.

”That’s (expletive),” Woodson said. ”That’s what it is, when you can allow coaches to come across half-court into your space.”

Woodson claimed a technical foul had been called, but was withdrawn by the officials. McCaffery had received a technical in the first half.

”The guy should have been thrown out of the (expletive) game,” Woodson said.

MCCAFFERY OUT

Iowa played its first game without forward Patrick McCaffery, who announced on Tuesday he was taking an indefinite leave from competition while he deals with anxiety.

McCaffery, the son of Fran McCaffery, had started the first 14 games of the season, averaging 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds. He had just eight points in the last two games, making only 2 of 15 shots in losses to Nebraska and Penn State.

McCaffery attended Thursday’s game, sitting on Iowa’s bench in street clothes.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers got Jackson-Davis back, but lost Race Thompson to a leg injury late in the first half. Thompson, who had started every game this season, got tangled up going for a loose ball in front of the Indiana bench and had to be helped off the court. His absence hurt the Hoosiers inside. ”When Race went out, it was a big blow,” Woodson said.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes, short-handed without Patrick McCaffery, got off to another slow start, but this time were able to complete the comeback, something they couldn’t do in Sunday’s loss at Penn State. ”Every game in our league is like this,” Fran McCaffery said. ”We just had one. We lost it. You’ve got to figure out a way to win some of them, and it’s going to come down to a lot of times your veteran guys and the decisions they make and how they help the young guys along.”

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Northwestern on Sunday.

Iowa: At Rutgers on Sunday.

