LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP)Kyle Busch will end a one-year break and drive in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing this season.

Busch won 102 races over 362 starts in the series and continued to drop down and race in the developmental level even as he became a champion at the Cup level. NASCAR eventually restricted in 2020 the number of Xfinity races a regular Cup driver could compete in each season. Busch, who made the jump to Richard Childress Racing this season, raced just five times each of his last two seasons.

”I’m looking forward to having some fun in the Xfinity Series again,” he said. ”What Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice have built in just a few short years at Kaulig Racing is impressive, and with the team’s alliance with Richard Childress Racing, this made for an easy decision to be back competing in a series that I’ve had success in over the years.”

Busch is expected to compete in five races, starting with the March 4 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He’ll also race in Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International, and Darlington Raceway.

Busch was detained last last month at a Mexican airport, and a handgun and ammunition were discovered in his luggage. The NASCAR star acknowledged this week, apologizing for the incident and calling it ”a mistake.”

Busch has 60 wins in the Cup Series and 62 in the Truck Series.

—

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports