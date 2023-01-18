ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Sean Yoder had 14 points in Navy’s 63-45 victory over Boston University on Wednesday night.

Yoder was 5-of-12 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Midshipmen (9-10, 2-5 Patriot League). Daniel Deaver scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Patrick Dorsey shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. The Midshipmen ended a five-game slide with the victory.

Daman led the Terriers (9-11, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with nine points. Boston University also got eight points, six rebounds and two steals from Malcolm Chimezie. In addition, Jonas Harper finished with seven points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Navy visits Army and Boston University hosts Loyola (MD).

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.