NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Justin Wright had 23 points in North Carolina Central’s 89-59 victory over Delaware State on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Wright added seven rebounds for the Eagles (18-11). Devin Butts finished 5 of 10 from 3-point range to add 15 points. Eric Boone was 5-of-9 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points and six assists and Brendan Medley-Bacon added 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. The Eagles picked up their eighth straight win.

The Hornets (6-24) were led in scoring by Khyrie Staten, who finished with 18 points. Martez Robinson added 13 points for Delaware State. In addition, Cameron Stitt had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

North Carolina Central took the lead with 14:33 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Wright led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 36-24 at the break. North Carolina Central pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 15-point lead to 24 points. They outscored Delaware State by 18 points in the final half, as Butts led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.