North Carolina State is aiming for its fourth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it plays host to Georgia Tech in Raleigh, N.C.

The Wolfpack (18-5, 8-4 ACC) are currently riding their fifth winning streak of three or more games this season. Most recently, the Wolfpack topped visiting Florida State 94-66 on Wednesday in the largest margin of victory in a home ACC win for NC State since 2002.

Leading scorer Terquavion Smith topped the 30-point mark for the fourth time in his career, finishing with 32 points, five rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes to lead the Wolfpack. DJ Burns Jr. had 15 points, Jarkel Joiner had 14 and Casey Morsell added 10.

NC State outrebounded Florida State 41-28. The Wolfpack were also hot from 3-point range, knocking down 12 of 20 attempts (60.0 percent) from distance, which is the best the Wolfpack have shot from deep in a game this season.

But NC State coach Kevin Keatts was more impressed with NC State’s effort on the defensive end.

“It was one of those great defensive nights. Then we just happen to make shots coming into the game,” Keatts said. “I thought we came on aggressive. I thought defensively we were sharp, and we understood scouting reports. … Our defense kind of anchored and led us into some easy baskets.”

Georgia Tech (8-14, 1-11) is on an eight-game losing streak after falling 68-58 on Wednesday to Louisville, which was previously winless in ACC play. Kyle Sturdivant led Georgia Tech in the loss with 17 points.

“We’re trying to figure things out, be solution-focused,” Yellow Jackets coach Josh Pastner said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “There’s no give-up on our end. We’re just trying to find whatever we can do to turn the season around and have a great month of February, whatever that means, and hopefully get some wins along the way.”

NC State is 11-6 against Georgia Tech in games played at Raleigh’s PNC Arena.

