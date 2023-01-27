FARGO, N.D. (AP)Grant Nelson scored 36 points to lead North Dakota State over North Dakota 91-75 on Friday night.

Nelson also added seven rebounds and three blocks for the Bison (9-13, 6-4 Summit League). Boden Skunberg had 17 points and seven rebounds, while Tajavis Miller scored 10 on 4-of-5 shooting from the floor.

The Fightin’ Hawks (7-16, 1-9) were led by Matt Norman’s 25 points. Tsotne Tsartsidze added 14 points and A’Jahni Levias scored 10.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. North Dakota State visits South Dakota and North Dakota visits South Dakota State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.