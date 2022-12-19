POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP)Anthony Nelson had 22 points, Samir Stewart scored 20 and Manhattan beat Marist 80-69 on Monday night.

Nelson shot 9 for 13, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Jaspers (4-7). Stewart made 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Nick Brennen sank two 3-pointers and scored 15.

The Red Foxes (4-6) were led by Noah Harris’ 14 points. Javon Cooley added 13 points. Patrick Gardner finished with 12 points, five assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.