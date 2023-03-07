LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Jordan Johnson scored 32 points to propel No. 7 seed New Orleans to an 82-78 victory over third-seeded Southeast Louisiana on Monday night in the quarterfinal round of the Southland Conference Tournament.

Johnson sank 9 of 20 shots with three 3-pointers and 11 of 12 free throws for the Privateers (12-19), who will play No. 2 seed Northwestern State in Tuesday’s semifinals. Jamond Vincent finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Tyson Jackson scored 11.

The Lions (18-14) were led by Boogie Anderson with 18 points and four assists. Nick Caldwell added 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. Brody Rowbury scored 13.

New Orleans led 36-31 at halftime and used 18 second-half points from Johnson to stay in front.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.