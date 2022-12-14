BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP)DQ Nicholas had 18 points and Gardner-Webb beat Carolina University 120-44 on Wednesday night.

Nicholas added eight rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-7). Anthony Selden scored 18 points while going 8 of 11 from the field. Ademide Badmus recorded 14 points and shot 7 of 8 from the field.

Micah Cooper finished with 12 points for the Bruins (0-2). Vladimir Vibert added six points for Carolina University. Ethan Bell also put up six points and three steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.