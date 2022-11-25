FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Leslie Nkereuwem had 15 points in Longwood’s 112-60 victory against Mary Baldwin on Friday.

Nkereuwem added five rebounds for the Lancers (4-3). Zac Watson scored 14 points, finishing 6 of 8 from the floor. Michael Christmas recorded 12 points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.

The Fighting Squirrels were led by Quentin Hart, who recorded 14 points and two steals. Logan Barbour added 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.