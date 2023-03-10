FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)Marcus Sasser scored 30 points and top-ranked Houston got its 30th win of the season, 60-46 over East Carolina in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday.

The Cougars (30-2), a sure-bet No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, have back-to-back 30-win seasons for the first time since their Phi Slama Jama era. Houston made three consecutive Final Four appearances from 1982-84, and was national runner-up in back-to-back seasons – winning 31 games in 1982-83 and 32 the next season.

Jamal Shead added 12 points for Houston, which won despite shooting a season-low 28.1% (16 of 57) from the field. Houston plays fourth-seeded Cincinnati in the AAC semifinals Saturday.

East Carolina freshman forward Ezra Ausar had 18 points and a season-high 19 rebounds, his third double-double this season. The Pirates (16-17) had a season-low scoring total and shot 31.4% (16 of 51).

NO. 3 KANSAS 71, IOWA STATE 58

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Jalen Wilson had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Gradey Dick made a couple of crucial baskets during a second-half run that gave Kansas control, and the third-ranked Jayhawks beat Iowa State to reach the Big 12 Tournament title game.

Dick finished with 15 points for the top-seeded Jayhawks (27-6), who fell behind early in the second half before the defending champs rallied to reach Saturday night’s title game against seventh-ranked Texas or No. 22 TCU.

The Jayhawks were once again without Hall of Fame coach Bill Self, who is recovering after a hospital trip Wednesday night for what doctors with the University of Kansas Health System would only call “a standard procedure.” Longtime assistant Norm Roberts, serving as the acting coach, said Self addressed the Jayhawks remotely during breakfast and was “doing a lot better.”

Jaren Holmes had 16 points to lead the No. 5 seed Cyclones (19-13). Robert Jones finished with 11.

NO. 4 ALABAMA 72, MISSISSIPPI STATE 49

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Brandon Miller had 18 points and nine rebounds and Alabama never trailed in a quarterfinal victory over Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The top-seeded Crimson Tide (27-5) set the pace in the first half, hitting 8 of 20 shots from long range. Charles Bediako and Noah Gurley added 11 points apiece for Alabama, and Jahvon Quinerly scored 10.

Alabama will face No. 25 Missouri in the semifinals on Saturday.

Tolu Smith led Mississippi State (21-12) with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Dashawn Davis scored 13 points.

NO. 5 PURDUE 70, RUTGERS 65

CHICAGO (AP) – Mason Gillis had 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting, and Purdue held off Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

With Zach Edey drawing his usual attention inside, the top-seeded Boilermakers (27-5) got a big lift from Gillis and reserve guard David Jenkins Jr. Gillis grabbed nine rebounds. The 7-foot-4 Edey finished with 16 points and 11 boards.

Purdue will face Ohio State in the semifinals on Saturday.

Derek Simpson scored 18 points for Rutgers (19-14). Cam Spencer had 13 points, and Clifford Omoruyi finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

N0. 6 MARQUETTE 70, NO. 11 UCONN 68

NEW YORK (AP) – Tyler Kolek and David Joplin each scored 17 points, and Marquette moved into the Big East championship game for the first time by holding off UConn.

The top-seeded Golden Eagles (27-6) opened a four-point lead on a 3-pointer by Olivier-Maxence Prosper with 3:39 left and then held on at raucous Madison Square Garden.

UConn (25-8) had a chance to tie or win in the final seconds, but coach Dan Hurley elected not to call a timeout as his team brought the ball across halfcourt. Jordan Hawkins missed badly on a contested, desperation 3 at the buzzer.

Kam Jones added 14 points and Prosper scored 11 for the Golden Eagles, who will face No. 15 Xavier or No. 24 Creighton for the title Saturday night.

Adama Sanogo had 19 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Huskies.

NO. 21 DUKE 85, NO. 14 MIAMI 78

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Kyle Filipowski had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Jeremy Roach hit a huge 3-pointer at the 1:32 mark and Duke held off Miami in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.

Roach’s 3 from the left wing over Isaiah Wong with the shot clock going down gave Duke a 78-71 lead that Miami couldn’t overcome. The fourth-seeded Blue Devils (25-8) closed out their eighth straight win and earned their 17th trip to the title game in the past 25 tournaments.

This one comes in the debut run of first-year coach Jon Scheyer, who replaced retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.

Wong had 22 points to lead the top-seeded Hurricanes (25-7), who lost starting forward Norchad Omier to an ankle injury just 66 seconds into the game. Jordan Miller added 17 points for Miami.

NO. 25 MISSOURI 79, NO. 17 TENNESSEE 71

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nick Honor hit a 3-pointer with 1:45 left to put Missouri ahead to stay, and the Tigers reached the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals for the first time since joining the league.

The Tigers (24-8), who joined the SEC in 2012, will play fourth-ranked Alabama on Saturday. Missouri won its fifth straight this season to snap a three-game skid in the SEC quarterfinals.

D’Moi Hodge led Missouri with 26 points, 17 in the second half. Kobe Brown added 24 points and nine rebounds, and DeAndre Gholston had 10.

Santiago Vescovi led five Vols (23-10) in double digits with 17 points. Tyreke Key had 16, Jahmai Mashack 14, Olivier Nkamhoua added 11 points and 10 rebounds and Julian Phillips 10.

NO. 18 TEXAS A&M 67, ARKANSAS 61

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Wade Taylor scored 18 points and Texas A&M rallied from a 13-point deficit early in the second half to beat Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Texas A&M (24-8) advanced for the second straight year to the semifinals, where it will face either Vanderbilt or No. 23 Kentucky on Saturday. The Aggies lost to Tennessee in the 2022 championship game.

Henry Coleman III had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Texas A&M. Dennis Dexter and Radford each added 11 points.

Nick Smith led Arkansas (20-13) with 16 points and Makhi Mitchell finished with 15.

