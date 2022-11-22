LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP)Arthur Kaluma scored 18 points to lead all five Creighton starters in double figures, and the 10th-ranked Bluejays shook off a rocky start and pulled away for a 76-65 victory over No. 21 Texas Tech in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday.

The Bluejays (5-0) committed a season-high 13 turnovers, all in the first half, and then their up-tempo offense started rolling.

Trey Alexander had 13 of his 17 points after halftime and Ryan Nembhard finished with 16. Baylor Scheierman had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner, who rolled his ankle late in the first half and aggravated it late in the second, had 10 points.

Daniel Batcho scored a career-high 17 points for the Red Raiders (3-1), who led by seven points early while Creighton struggled to adjust to their trademark in-your-face defense.

No. 4 TEXAS 73, NORTHERN ARIZONA 48

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) – Marcus Carr had 17 points and four assists as Texas beat Northern Arizona in the first game the Longhorns have ever played in the Rio Grande Valley in far South Texas.

Carr had 10 points when the Longhorns (4-0) scored 17 consecutive points to push their lead to 41-11 in the first half. Dylan Disu had an alley-oop dunk on a pass from Tyrese Hunter to start that five-minute stretch before Carr scored eight in a row, on a pair of 3-pointsers and a layup. He capped the run with another layup.

Texas played for the first time since its 93-74 dismantling at home last Wednesday over then-No. 2 Gonzaga. The Longhorns moved up seven spots in the new AP Top 25 earlier Monday, while the Bulldogs dropped four spots to sixth.

Xavier Fuller had 15 points for Northern Arizona (2-4), which had more turnovers (21) than made field goals (17).

NO. 8 DUKE 74, BELLARMINE 57

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points to lead Duke in scoring for the fourth time this season in a hard-earned win over Bellarmine.

The Blue Devils attacked from the perimeter with 3-point shooting. Duke (4-1) had five players with at least two 3-pointers as part of a 14 for 35 team effort from beyond the arc.

Jacob Grandison scored 16 points off the bench on 4 for 6 shooting on 3-pointers and Jeremy Roach provided 10 points for the Blue Devils.

Curt Hopf and Juston Betz both scored 11 points for Bellmarine (2-3).

NO. 9 ARKANSAS 80, LOUISVILLE 54

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) – Anthony Black dominated inside and out to finish with 26 points as Arkansas overwhelmed Louisville in the second half in the first round of the Maui Invitational.

Black, a freshman guard, made 9 of 11 shots, including 3 of 5 3-pointers, and all five free throws with six assists. Ricky Council IV added 15 points and Makhel Mitchell 12 for the Razorbacks (4-0).

Kamri Lands scored 13 and El Ellis 11 for Louisville, which dropped to 0-4 in its first season under coach Kenny Payne, a former Cardinals star.

No. 14 ARIZONA 101, CINCINNATI 93

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) – Azuolas Tubelis scored 30 points, Oumar Ballo added 21 and Arizona shot nearly 80% in the second half to beat Cincinnati.

Tubelis made 12 of his 18 shots and grabbed 11 rebounds for Arizona (4-0).

Landers Nolley II hit a 3-pointer for Cincinnati to open the scoring. The lead changed hands six times until Cedric Henderson buried a 3-pointer to give Arizona a 14-13 lead with 13:43 left in the first half.

Tubelis helped Arizona stay in front, scoring 10 of his 14 first-half points from there as the Wildcats built a 40-24 lead with 2:59 left. The Bearcats closed with a 6-0 run to get within 10 at halftime.

Cincinnati (3-2) stayed in the game by sinking 13 of 19 shots from 3-point range in the second half.

Landers Nolley II scored 23 of his career-high 33 in the second half for the Bearcats.

No. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) – Matt Bradley scored 18 points before fouling out in the final minutes and helped San Diego State rally from a slow start to beat Ohio State in the first round of the Maui Invitational.

Lamont Butler and Micah Parrish had 15 points apiece and Adam Seiko added 14 for the Aztecs (4-0).

Sean McNeil scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half for Ohio State (3-1), which was playing away from Columbus for the first time this season. Brice Sensabuagh scored 17 and Bruce Thornton 13.

Ohio State threatened to turn the momentum three times in the final minutes but the Aztecs answered each time.

NO. 25 IOWA 100, OMAHA 64

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Kris Murray scored a career-high 30 points as Iowa defeated Omaha in an Emerald Coast Classic preliminary game.

The junior Murray finished 13 of 17 from the field and added seven rebounds.

Patrick McCaffery had 16 points for Iowa (4-0) and Connor McCaffery had 12. The Hawkeyes moved into the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season earlier in the day.

Jaeden Marshall led Omaha (1-4) with nine points and Akol Arop added eight. Brougham blocked seven shots.

