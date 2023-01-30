FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)TCU leading scorer Mike Miles Jr. will miss Tuesday night’s home game against West Virginia because of a hyperextended right knee.

Miles got hurt less than four minutes into 15th-ranked TCU’s overtime loss at Mississippi State on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. A subsequent MRI showed no serious issues for the Big 12’s second-leading scorer.

While the timetable for his return was still uncertain, coach Jamie Dixon said Miles didn’t have an ACL or MCL injury.

”I don’t anticipate him being out as long as others have been,” Dixon said before practice Monday.

The Horned Frogs (16-5) have also played their last two games without Eddie Lampkin Jr., their leading rebounder (6.8 per game). Lampkin suffered a high left ankle sprain in their win at Kansas on Jan. 21.

Miles was the preseason player of the year, as chosen by the Big 12 coaches.



