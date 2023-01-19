RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Saniya Rivers scored 14 points, Mimi Collins and Camille Hobby each added 11 points and No. 20 North Carolina State beat Miami 71-61 on Thursday night.

N.C. State led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter but Miami started the fourth on a 10-2 run, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder, to get within 59-52. Hobby and Rivers combined to score the next six points and N.C. State led by at least seven points the rest of the way.

Aziaha James added 10 points for N.C. State (14-5, 4-4 ACC), which plays at Louisville on Sunday. River Baldwin played just 12 minutes after suffering an injury in the first half. Baldwin sat on the bench in the second half with a wrap around her right leg.

Diamond Johnson and Madison Hayes each made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to give N.C. State the first double-digit lead of the game at 26-14 early in the second quarter. The Wolfpack held Miami to its lowest scoring quarter of the season in the second frame to build a 35-19 halftime advantage. Miami was just 2-of-10 shooting in the second quarter and N.C. State shot 53% in the half.

Lola Pendande scored 21 points and Haley Cavinder added 15 for Miami (12-7, 5-3), which has the weekend off before playing Boston College on Jan. 26.

