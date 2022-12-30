No. 22 New Mexico is off to its best start in 55 years at 13-0 as it heads into its Mountain West game Saturday against Wyoming in Laramie, Wyo.

The Lobos (13-0, 1-0 MWC) are chasing the 1967-68 squad that started 17-0 before finishing 23-5 and ranked No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll.

New Mexico is coming off an 88-69 win over Colorado State on Wednesday in front of a crowd of 15,215 — the largest at The Pit in Albuquerque in seven years.

Jaelen House had a season-high 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting, including 5-for-6 from 3-point range, to go along with five assists and three steals.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 19 points and Morris Udeze had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. KJ Jenkins added 11 points off the bench.

New Mexico, one of three remaining unbeaten teams this season (Purdue, UConn), made a season-high 15 3-pointers, shooting 60 percent from beyond the arc (15 of 25).

“Our guys did a great job of locking in on the offensive scouting report,” New Mexico coach Richard Pitino said. “That’s why we took so many threes, because they were going to pack the paint. We were able to knock down a bunch in the first half.

“Jaelen was phenomenal. He was just unbelievably disruptive. I thought overall it was a terrific game.”

Wyoming (5-8, 0-1) rallied from 18 points down at Fresno State on Wednesday before falling 58-53.

The Cowboys held Fresno State to 1-of-23 shooting from the field in one stretch of the second half to rally back.

“Hopefully, this is a game we can build off of by the way we played defensively in the second half,” Wyoming coach Jeff Linder said. “You can’t spot a team an 18-point lead. But that’s when we had the sense of urgency to guard.”

Noah Reynolds gave the Cowboys their first lead of the second half, 51-49, on a layup with 3:11 left. He made another layup with 1:36 remaining that put Wyoming ahead, 53-51, but that ended the scoring for the Cowboys.

Jemarl Baker hit a go-ahead 3-pointer off an offensive rebound with 1:01 left and the Bulldogs tacked on four free throws to cement the win.

Reynolds leads the Cowboys with 14.8 points per game on 53.5 percent shooting from the field.

Hunter Maldonado is averaging 12.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

The Lobos have utilized the same starting lineup in all 13 games to start the season.

Mashburn, who is averaging 16.9 points a game, scored in double figures for the 34th consecutive game, the longest active streak in the Mountain West.

House leads the Lobos with 17.2 points per game and is shooting 50 percent (27 of 54) from 3-point range.

Udeze is averaging 16.9 points and 7.8 rebounds a game. He has made 59.1 percent (81 of 137) of his shots from the field.

