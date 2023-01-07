STILLWATER, Okla. (AP)Marcus Carr scored 12 points to help No. 6 Texas defeat Oklahoma State 56-46 on Saturday in the Longhorns’ first game since coach Chris Beard was fired.

Texas (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) improved to 6-1 under interim coach Rodney Terry.

Beard faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancee. Beard had been suspended without pay since he was arrested and was fired Thursday, with the school saying that he was ”unfit” for the position.

Kalib Boone had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma State (9-6, 1-2), which was without Moussa Cisse because of an ankle injury. The 7-foot-1 forward leads the Big 12 with 9.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.

NO. 4 UCONN 69, CREIGHTON 60

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – Big East preseason player of the year Adama Sanogo scored 26 points and No. 4 UConn bounced back from its first two losses of the season with a win over Creighton.

UConn’s big man hit 10 of 20 shots, including two 3-pointers, and pulled down nine rebounds. Jordan Hawkins added 17 points for the Huskies (15-2, 4-2 Big East).

Arthur Kaluma had 14 points to lead Creighton (9-7, 3-2), which had won three in a row. Ryan Nembhard added 12.

NO. 7 ALABAMA 78, KENTUCKY 52

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s star freshman Brandon Miller had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Crimson Tide, who dominated Kentucky.

With football coach Nick Saban in attendance, Alabama (13-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) put on a defensive performance that would make him proud, holding Kentucky to just 29% shooting. Jahvon Quinerly had one of his best games for Alabama since returning from an ACL injury in November, scoring 12 points, and guard Mark Sears had 16 points.

The Wildcats (10-5, 1-2) struggled to get into any sort of rhythm offensively. Sahvir Wheeler and Antonio Reeves accounted for 20 of Kentucky’s 24 first-half points. Reeves had 20 points overall and Wheeler 15.

ILLINOIS 79, NO. 14 WISCONSIN 69

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) – Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 24 points and Coleman Hawkins made six 3s and scored 20 points to lead Illinois over Wisconsin.

Chucky Hepburn scored 22 points and Steven Crowl added 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the first loss for the Badgers (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten) since Nov. 29.

Freshman Jayden Epps added 15 off the bench for the Illini (10-5, 1-3), who made 10 of 19 3-point attempts.

NO. 16 DUKE 65, BOSTON COLLEGE 64

BOSTON (AP) – Dariq Whitehead scored 18 points, Kyle Filipowski hit two clutch free throws and and Duke rebounded from a miserable loss by holding off Boston College.

Filipowski finished with 15 points and nine rebounds and Mark Mitchell added 14 points for the Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Quinten Post led the Eagles (8-8, 2-3) with 16 points and six boards, Makai Ashton-Langford had 12 points and DeMarr Langford Jr. added 11.

NO. 25 IOWA STATE 69, NO. 17 TCU 67

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Gabe Kalscheur scored 15 points, including a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining, to give Iowa State a narrow win over TCU.

Mike Miles led TCU (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) with 18 points, including 2 of 3 free throws with 23 seconds to give the Horned Frogs a one-point lead with 23 seconds remaining.

Iowa State (12-2, 3-0) had three players with 10 points: Tamin Lipsey, Jaren Holmes and Robert Jones.

NO. 20 MISSOURI 85, VANDERBILT 82

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Kobe Brown scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds and DeAndre Gholston also scored 18 points in Missouri’s win over Vanderbilt.

D’Moi Hodge also scored 17 points and Noah Carter scored 16 as Missouri (13-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) improved to 7-0 all-time at home against Vandy.

Liam Robbins led the Commodores (8-7, 1-1) with 16 points and seven rebounds, and Jordan Wright added 14 points.

Missouri hit 27 of 31 (87%) free throws while Vanderbilt converted just 8 of 12 (67%) attempts from the line.

