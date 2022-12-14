NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Caheim Brown had 20 points and Norfolk State beat Bowling Green 81-75 on Wednesday night.

Brown also had 10 rebounds and three steals for the Spartans (7-4). Joe Bryant Jr. scored 17 points while going 6 of 17 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added three steals. Kris Bankston shot 8 of 13 from the field to finish with 16 points.

The Falcons (4-6) were led by Kaden Metheny, who posted 28 points. Samari Curtis added 11 points and 10 assists for Bowling Green. In addition, Leon Ayers III finished with 10 points and two blocks.

