DENTON, Texas (AP)Abou Ousmane and Tylor Perry scored 19 points each to help North Texas defeat Middle Tennessee 64-50 on Thursday night.

Ousmane had nine rebounds and five blocks for the Mean Green (24-6, 15-4 Conference USA), who set a program record for wins in a season. Perry was 14 of 14 from the free throw line, and added four steals.

Camryn Weston led the Blue Raiders (18-12, 11-8) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and two steals. Eli Lawrence added 10 points for Middle Tennessee.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.