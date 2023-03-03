DEKALB, Ill. (AP)Zarigue Nutter scored 19 points as Northern Illinois beat Eastern Michigan 85-66 on Friday.

Nutter was 8 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Huskies (13-18, 9-9 Mid-American Conference). Kaleb Thornton scored 17 points while going 6 of 14 (4 for 7 from distance), and added six rebounds and 11 assists. Darweshi Hunter recorded 13 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 5 from distance).

Tyson Acuff led the Eagles (8-23, 5-13) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and three steals. Emoni Bates, ranked 28th in scoring nationally, finished with just six points on 3-of-14 shooting. Bates nearly averaged a double-double in two games last week with 20.5 points and 9.0 rebounds.

—

