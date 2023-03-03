Nick Cushing believes his New York City FC team need to win enough games this season to force teams to have to come to them in the playoffs.

Cushing’s men made it all the way to the Eastern Conference finals last season before ultimately losing on the road to the Philadelphia Union.

After missing out on the playoffs in their inaugural season in MLS, NYCFC have made the postseason every year, though they have only claimed one MLS Cup.

Cushing feels it is vital to get the Eastern Conference final at home, telling reporters: “If you play nine MLS playoff games and you play seven of them away, you won’t win MLS Cup consistently. It’s impossible in this league.

“We have to have a hunger to play as many playoff games as we can in New York. If we can get a Conference Final in New York, we will win that football game.”

NYCFC lost their opening match to Nashville last weekend, and will look to get their first win of the season when they travel to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

It will be the Fire’s first match of the campaign and the first chance to see new striker Kei Kamara in action after his arrival from CF Montreal.

Veteran Kamara is looking forward to getting started and is confident for the upcoming season, telling reporters: “We are ready, the team has been prepared and you can tell from practice that the confidence level is high and we are ready for NYCFC.

“I have scored 139 goals in the MLS and hopefully more will come, but if I am not scoring I want to help my team win.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chicago Fire – Xherdan Shaqiri

The former Liverpool man led the Fire with 18 goal contributions last season (11 goals, seven assists), the most by a Fire player since Nemanja Nikolic (28) and David Accam (22) in the 2017 season, the Fire’s last postseason appearance. He will be hoping to get off to goalscoring start against NYCFC and help to end that playoff drought this season.

New York City FC – Santiago Rodriguez

Rodriguez was signed as a designated player on Friday and will likely go straight into the team for the visit to Chicago. He played a starring role for NYCFC on loan last season, managing a team-high 14 assists in MLS.

MATCH PREDICTION – DRAW

NYCFC have lost only one of their last 10 matches against the Fire (seven wins, two draws) dating back to the 2018 season, winning the last three meetings, while Chicago are winless in their last 13 opening matches, an MLS record.

But NYCFC were poor at Nashville, and could well suffer back-to-back defeats to start the season for just the second time.

This should be a tight match-up, and it would not be surprising if the two cannot be separated as both pick up their first points of the season.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Chicago: 33 per cent

NYCFC: 37.9 per cent

Draw: 29.1 per cent