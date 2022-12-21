WASHINGTON (AP)Shy Odom scored 14 points to help Howard defeat Mount St. Mary’s 63-62 on Wednesday.

Odom also contributed six rebounds for the Bison (7-8). Elijah Hawkins scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 16 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and added six assists and three steals. Marcus Dockery recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Mountaineers (5-8) were led in scoring by Dakota Leffew, who finished with 23 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Xavier Lipscomb added eight points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals for Mount St. Mary’s. In addition, George Tinsley had eight points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.