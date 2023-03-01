FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)Josh Oduro scored 17 points and Ronald Polite had eight in overtime as George Mason took down Fordham 64-58 on Wednesday night.

Oduro added six rebounds and four blocks for the Patriots (18-12, 10-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Polite scored 12 points while going 2 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 7 for 8 from the line, and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Saquan Singleton was 3 of 6 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Khalid Moore finished with 21 points and seven rebounds for the Rams (23-7, 11-6). Fordham also got 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals from Darius Quisenberry. In addition, Antrell Charlton had eight points and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.