WASHINGTON (AP)Jake Oettinger made 45 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 comeback victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night and deny Alex Ovechkin another milestone goal.

Jamie Benn tied it early in the third period, and Colin Miller scored the go-ahead goal on a fluky carom less than 90 seconds later.

The Stars won for the fourth time in five games.

Washington’s winning streak ended at five, and Ovechkin’s run of four consecutive games with a goal came to an end. Ovechkin remains at 800, one back of tying Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list.

Ovechkin did get on the scoresheet, setting up Conor Sheary’s goal in the second period for his 645th assist.

RANGERS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 1

NEW YORK (AP) – Jimmy Vesey had two goals, Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves and the Rangers earned their fifth straight win.

Vesey snapped a tie with 4:27 left in the second period. He added an empty-netter with 1:13 remaining for his fifth of the season.

Filip Chytil also scored for New York, and Vincent Trocheck had two assists.

Toronto lost in regulation for the first time since Nov. 11. It went 12-0-3 in its previous 15 games. The Maple Leafs also had recorded a point in nine straight road games, including seven wins.

Michael Bunting had Toronto’s lone goal. Mitchell Marner’s point streak ended at 23 games.

PENGUINS 4, PANTHERS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang scored in his third game back since having a stroke.

Letang scored a short-handed goal off a breakaway pass from Bryan Rust, tying it at 1 in the second period.

Jake Guentzel scored twice and Evgeni Malkin added a power-play goal for the Penguins, who earned their seventh straight win. Tristan Jarry made 32 saves.

Ryan Lomberg and Sam Reinhart scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves.

Malkin appeared to have injured his right knee on his goal as he was struck by a slap shot from Sidney Crosby.

The puck ended up in the net off the post, but Malkin hit the ice and had to be helped to the team’s medical room. Both Crosby and coach Mike Sullivan did not think the injury was serious.

KINGS 3, BRUINS 2, SO

BOSTON (AP) – Adrian Kempe scored twice in the third period to rally Los Angeles from a two-goal deficit, and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings in the seventh round of the shootout.

It was just the second loss at home for the Bruins all season.

Pheonix Copley stopped 33 shots in regulation and overtime and another five in the shootout for the Kings, who had lost two in a row and 10 of their previous 15 games.

Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand scored in the second period to give Boston the lead, and Linus Ullmark made 28 saves for Boston.

SABRES 4, AVALANCHE 2

DENVER (AP) – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 40 saves for Buffalo, and Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists.

Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, and Alex Tuch also scored.

Tyson Jost had an assist in his first game in Denver against his former team. Jost, who was dealt to Minnesota at the trade deadline last season, got an ovation from the fans after a scoreboard video highlighted his five-plus years with the Avalanche.

Mikko Rantanen and Evan Rodrigues scored for Colorado. Rodrigues returned after missing nine games because of a lower-body injury.

LIGHTNING 4, BLUE JACKETS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Brayden Point extended his goal streak to five games, and Tampa Bay’s Brian Elliott made 24 saves in his seventh straight win.

Brandon Hagel had two goals for Tampa Bay, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored. The Lightning closed out a 5-1 homestand.

Lightning captain Steve Stamkos had his 14-game point streak stopped. He holds the team record with an 18-game run in 2009-10.

Columbus’ Daniil Tarasov stopped 25 shots. Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets, who dropped to 2-7-1 on the road.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, BLACKHAWKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Reilly Smith scored twice and rookie Logan Thompson made 23 saves to lead Vegas to the victory.

Smith got a short-handed goal in the second period while the last-place Blackhawks were using five forwards on their top power-play unit. He capped the scoring with an empty-netter for his 14th goal.

Chandler Stephenson scored a power-play goal in the second for Vegas, and Phil Kessel tipped one home in the third.

The 25-year-old Thompson lost a bid for this third shutout this season and second against Chicago when Taylor Raddysh scored with 3:54 left in the third.

The Blackhawks have scored a total of five goals during a five-game slide. Chicago is 1-12-1 in its last 14.

FLYERS 2, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Carter Hart matched his career high with 48 saves and Travis Konecny scored the tiebreaking goal with 8:14 to play as the Flyers extended the Devils’ season-high skid to four games.

Scott Laughton also scored as the Flyers snapped a four-game winless streak (0-2-2) and beat the Devils for the second time in three meetings.

Jack Hughes scored for the Devils and Vitek Vanecek had 22 saves as New Jersey fell to 0-3-1 in its last four.

HURRICANES 3, KRAKEN 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov had his scoreless streak end and the Hurricanes held on after building an early lead.

Andrei Svechnikov and Derek Stepan scored in the first period and Stefan Noesen added a second-period goal on his first career penalty shot.

Kochetkov, who went more than 151 minutes without allowing a goal, made 15 saves for his sixth win in the team’s last seven games.

Ryan Donato and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle and Philipp Grubauer made 36 saves. The Kraken finished a four-game trip 1-3-0.

BLUES 4, OILERS 3, SO

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Jordan Kyrou scored the shootout winner as the Blues earned their second straight victory.

Kyrou also had a goal and two assists in regulation. Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for St. Louis.

Jordan Binnington shut out Edmonton in the tiebreaker. He made 24 saves in regulation and overtime.

Zach Hyman, Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto scored for the Oilers, who have lost two of their last three.

Stuart Skinner made one stop after giving up a goal to Kyrou in the shootout. Skinner made 29 saves between regulation and overtime.

JETS 2, PREDATORS 1, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Kyle Connor scored 3:31 into overtime, lifting Winnipeg to the victory.

Dylan DeMelo also scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves. The Jets snapped a two-game skid while improving to 19-9-1.

Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville, and Juuse Saros stopped 39 shots. The Predators have dropped five in a row to fall to 12-12-4.

DUCKS 5, CANADIENS 2

MONTREAL (AP) – John Klingberg scored twice and the Ducks won in regulation for only the second time this season.

Troy Terry also scored for Anaheim. Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano added empty-netters, and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves. The Ducks improved to 8-20-3, ending a three-game skid.

Cole Caufield had two third-period goals for Montreal. Jake Allen stopped 27 shots.

