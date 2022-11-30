NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jacob Ognacevic had 18 points in Lipscomb’s 82-77 victory against Navy on Wednesday.

Ognacevic added five rebounds for the Bisons (5-2). Derrin Boyd scored 18 points, going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line. Ahsan Asadullah went 7 of 14 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Tyler Nelson finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Midshipmen (5-2). Daniel Deaver added 16 points and seven rebounds and Mac MacDonald had 14 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.