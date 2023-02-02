NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jacob Ognacevic had 20 points and Lipscomb beat Queens 66-60 on Thursday night.

Ognacevic was 9 of 14 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) for the Bisons (14-10, 6-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Quincy Clark scored nine points and added five rebounds. A.J McGinnis shot 2 for 5, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

Kenny Dye finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Royals (15-9, 5-6). AJ McKee added 12 points and two steals for Queens. Chris Ashby also put up nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.