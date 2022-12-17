ATHENS, Ohio (AP)Dwight Wilson scored 20 points as Ohio beat Stetson 85-66 on Saturday.

Wilson had five rebounds for the Bobcats (6-5). AJ Brown scored 13 points while going 5 of 12 (3 for 5 from distance). Devon Baker recorded 12 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.

The Hatters (5-5) were led by Jalen Blackmon, who recorded 21 points. Josh Smith added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Stetson. In addition, Cyncier Harrison had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.