BOSTON (AP)Nicklas Backstrom and Garnet Hathaway each scored a goal and the Washington Capitals beat NHL-best Boston 2-1 on Saturday, sending the Bruins to just their second regulation loss at home this season.

The Bruins are 22-2-3 at home. Their other regulation loss at TD Garden came on Jan. 12, a 3-0 setback against Seattle.

Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves for the Capitals, who have won three of their last four games.

Nick Foligno scored for Boston and backup goalie Jeremy Swayman stopped 21 shots.

Washington star Alex Ovechkin was held without a point for a season-high matching third straight game, only the second time this season that’s happened.

BLUES 6, COYOTES 5, OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Ryan O’Reilly scored at 1:02 of overtime to lift St. Louis past Arizona.

Calle Rosen scored twice, and Brandon Saad, Sammy Blais and Robert Thomas also scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves to help St. Louis snap a five-game losing streak and improve to 8-3 in overtime.

Karel Vejmelka stopped 31 shots as Arizona fell to 3-8 in overtime but earned a point in its sixth consecutive game. Clayton Keller had two goals, and Lawson Crouse, Nick Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad also scored.

PREDATORS 2, FLYERS 1, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Matt Duchene scored 34 seconds into overtime, Juuse Saros made 23 saves and Nashville defeated Philadelphia but lost top scorer Filip Forsberg in the first period after he took a hard late hit.

Nino Niederreiter scored in regulation for the Predators, who entered play four points out of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Kevin Hayes scored for Philadelphia, which dropped to 2-10 past regulation this season. Carter Hart made 23 saves.

CANADIENS 4, ISLANDERS 3, OT

MONTREAL (AP) – Mike Matheson scored in overtime to lift Montreal.

Nick Suzuki broke a nine-game scoring drought for the Canadiens, while Justin Barron and Kirby Dach added third-period goals. Mike Hoffman had three assists and Samuel Montembeault made 27 saves.

Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat and Matt Martin scored for the Islanders, and Noah Dobson had two assists. Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves as New York suffered back-to-back losses.

WILD 3, DEVILS 2, SO

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau scored in the shootout to lift Minnesota past New Jersey.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman scored in regulation and Filip Gustavsson stopped 27 shots for the Wild, who ended a three-game skid.

Tomas Tatar scored twice for the Devils, who snapped a three-game winning streak and dropped to 10-1-2 in their last 13 games. Vitek Vanecek had 22 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3

TORONTO (AP) – Kent Johnson scored in the third period as last-place Columbus beat Toronto to split the teams’ home-and-home set.

Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko each had a goal and an assist, and Sean Kuraly also scored for tje Blue Jackets. Elvis Merzlikins had 26 saves.

William Nylander, Michael Bunting and Morgan Rielly each scored for the Maple Leafs, and Mitchell Marner added two assists. Joseph Woll made 36 stops in his first start of the season – and first home appearance of his NHL career.

JETS 4, BLACKHAWKS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Blake Wheeler had two goals an an assist to lead Winnipeg.

Defenseman Josh Morrissey had a goal and an assist, and Mark Scheifele also scored to help the Jets win their second straight. Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves as the Jets completed four-game sweep of the season series with the Blackhawks.

Tyler Johnson scored for Chicago, and Petr Mrazek stopped 24 shots.

LIGHTNING 3, STARS 1

DALLAS (AP) – Anthony Cirelli scored twice, including the winner with 43 seconds to play, to lift Tampa Bay.

Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist and Alex Killorn had two assists for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 28 saves, allowing only Jamie Benn’s 21st goal this season in the second period.

Scott Wedgewood also made 28 saves for Dallas.

AVALANCHE 5, PANTHERS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist as Colorado beat Florida.

Logan O’Connor, Matt Nieto and Devon Toews also scored as the Avalanche won for the second time in five games (2-2-1). Alexandar Georgiev stopped 42 shots.

Aaron Ekblad, Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers, who snapped a three-game win streak. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 45 saves.

RED WINGS 5, CANUCKS 2

DETROIT (AP) – Dylan Larkin and Jonatan Berggren scored two goals apiece and Detroit beat Vancouver.

Filip Hronek also scored for the Red Wings, who took a 2-0 lead in the first three minutes. Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider each had two assists, and Ville Husso made 32 saves.

Anthony Beauvillier and Elias Pettersson scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin stopped 20 shots.

RANGERS 6, HURRICANES 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Artemi Panarin had four goals and an assist to lead New York to its fifth straight win.

Mika Zibanejad had a power-play goal in the first period and Kaapo Kakko added an empty-net score for the Rangers. Vincent Trocheck and Jimmy Vesey each had two assists. Jaroslav Halak finished with 27 saves in his seventh consecutive victory for the Rangers, who are 5-0-2 in their last seven.

Panarin had three goals in the third period, scoring the go-ahead goal off a rebound at 4:33, securing his first hat trick since 2019 on a breakaway at 15:59 before adding another one from the slot with 64 seconds left. It was his first multigoal game this season and fourth career hat trick, and his first five-point game since last March 12 at Dallas.

Teuvo Teravainen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi both scored for the Hurricanes, who had won seven straight and carried a 10-game point streak out of the All-Star break. Carolina hadn’t lost since falling at home to Vancouver in a Jan. 15 shootout. Frederik Andersen stopped 13 of 18 shots in the loss.

OILERS 6, SENATORS 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and an assist to lead Edmonton.

Brett Kulak had a pair of assists in the third period when the Oilers broke a 3-3 tie. Jesse Puljujarvi, Derek Ryan and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers, while Jack Campbell had 26 saves.

Ottawa goalie Anton Forsberg was injured in the third period during a scramble and had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher with an apparent lower-body injury. Jake Sanderson, Claude Giroux and Erik Brannstrom scored for the Senators, who saw their four-game streak end.

FLAMES 7, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Calgary scored four times in just over five minutes in the second period to rally past Buffalo.

Dillon Dube had a goal and three assists for Calgary and Tyler Toffoli had two goals and an assist. Jakob Pelletier, Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Dennis Gilbert also scored, while Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves.

Tage Thompson and Casey Mittelstadt scored for the Sabres, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 33 saves.

KINGS 6, PENGUINS 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Adrian Kempe had his first four-goal game and completed Los Angeles’ first natural hat trick in nearly 10 years, and Pheonix Copley got his second career shutout to lead the Kings.

On a night the Kings retired the No. 23 jersey and unveiled a statue of Dustin Brown, Kempe did two things that were last accomplished by their former long time captain, who led the team to two Stanley Cup titles. Before Kempe, Brown was the last Kings’ skater to have four goals in a game and three goals in a single period.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Alex Iafallo also scored, Anze Kopitar had three assists and Rasmus Kupari, Kevin Fiala and Drew Doughty each added two. Copley stopped 25 shots.

Casey DeSmith allowed three goals in 18 shots before being pulled early in the second. Dustin Tokarski gave up three goals in 16 shots for the Penguins.

—

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports