HOUSTON (AP)Quincy Olivari scored 17 points as Rice beat Jarvis Christian 109-64 on Monday night.

Olivari was 7 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 8 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Owls (9-3). Travis Evee scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Seryee Lewis shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs (0-2) were led by Jamari Robertson, who recorded 12 points and two steals. Tory Cargo added 11 points for Jarvis Christian. George Nwogu also recorded 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

