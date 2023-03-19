DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Quincy Olivari had 19 points in Rice’s 84-78 victory against Duquesne on Sunday in the first round of the CBI Tournament.

Olivari added seven rebounds for the Owls (19-15). Travis Evee scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 13 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Max Fiedler had 16 points and shot 8 of 9 from the field.

The Dukes (20-13) were led in scoring by Dae Dae Grant, who finished with 28 points, including six 3-pointers. Jimmy Clark III added 13 points and four assists for Duquesne. In addition, Tevin Brewer had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.