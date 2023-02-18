HOUSTON (AP)Quincy Olivari scored 34 points as Rice beat Western Kentucky 83-77 on Saturday night.

Olivari added 12 rebounds for the Owls (17-10, 8-8 Conference USA). Mekhi Mason added 14 points. Max Fiedler scored 12 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.

Dayvion McKnight led the way for the Hilltoppers (14-13, 6-10) with 21 points and eight rebounds. Emmanuel Akot added 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Western Kentucky. Dontaie Allen finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.