MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Frankie Fidler had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Omaha to a 78-74 victory over Western Illinois on Thursday night.

Marquel Sutton was 5-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points for the Mavericks (6-10). JJ White was 4-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Vuk Stevanic led the Leathernecks (8-7) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Trenton Massner added 19 points and two steals for Western Illinois. Elijah Farr also put up 10 points.

