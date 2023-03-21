Site: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales). Yardage: 7,670. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3.8 million. Winner’s share: $684,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Chad Ramey.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Taylor Moore won the Valspar Championship.

Notes: Thomas Detry at No. 82 is the highest-ranked player in the field because the top 77 are in the WGC-Match Play this week in Austin. … While this is the final week before the Masters takes the top 50 in the world ranking, no one in the Dominican Republic can move into the top 50 even with a win. … The tournament was on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule in 2016 and 2017 before becoming an opposite-field event on the PGA Tour. … Joel Dahmen is in the field. He won his only PGA Tour title at this event in 2021. … Dominic Bozzelli won the first event in 2016 and is playing this week on a sponsor exemption. … The field includes three major champions in Geoff Ogilvy, Jason Dufner and Jimmy Walker. … Sam Ryder has twice been runner-up at Punta Cana, once in a Korn Ferry Tour event and once in a PGA Tour event. … Erik Compton, twice a heart transplant recipient, received a sponsor exemption. … The field is 120 players.

Next week: Valero Texas Open.

