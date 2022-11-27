ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Nijel Pack scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures and Miami held off Central Florida 66-64 on Sunday night.

Pack sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Hurricanes (6-1). Wooga Poplar hit two 3-pointers and scored 12. Norchad Omier had 10 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out. Jordan Miller scored 11.

Darius Johnson came off the bench and scored 22 of his 24 points in the final 13:08 to help the Knights (5-2) erase most of a 13-point deficit. Reserve Brandon Suggs pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Poplar sank both of his 3-pointers and scored eight first-half points to help Miami take a 32-26 lead at intermission.

Poplar hit a jumper coming out of halftime, Omier added a three-point play and Pack hit two 3s and a jumper as Miami used a 15-8 run to grab a 47-34 lead with 13:53 remaining.

UCF stormed back behind Johnson.

Johnson scored 15 straight points for the Knights. He had a three-point play and made two 3-pointers in the run to get UCF within 53-49. C.J. Walker’s layup snapped Johnson’s streak, but cut the Knights’ deficit to two with 7:28 left to play.

Johnson’s three-point play pulled the Knights within 65-64 with 12 seconds left. Isaiah Wong made 1 of 2 foul shots for Miami. Omier drew his fifth foul with one second left, but C.J. Walker missed two free throws – the second intentionally – and Miami hung on.

UCF saw a five-game win streak end. The Hurricanes were the first team to top 60 points against UCF this season.

The Knights are 20-6 against in-state opponents under Johnny Dawkins.

