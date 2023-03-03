NEW YORK (AP)Miami Marlins infielder Carlos Santiago was suspended for 80 games and free agent pitcher Dalton Moats for 50 games following violations of the minor league drug program.

Santiago tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Stanozolol, the commissioner’s office said Friday. Moats had a second positive test for drug of abuse.

Santiago, 21, was on the roster of Class A Jacksonville after hitting .264 with five homers and 28 RBIs last year for the Florida Complex League Marlins and Jacksonville.

Moats, a 27-year-old left-hander, was 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in 51 games for Tampa Bay’s Triple-A Durham farm team, then elected free agency in November.

Four players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.

There were 50 suspensions last year under the minor league drug program and seven under the major league drug program: San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for 80 games; Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía and Brewers catcher Pedro Severino for 80 games each; Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games; and free agent outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón for 80 games apiece.

—

